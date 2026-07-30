South Korea's Stock Market Turmoil: Leveraged Products Under Fire

South Korea's financial markets are in turmoil as leveraged products continue to wreak havoc, leading to significant losses and public anger over a $2 trillion stock wipeout. Market volatility has surged, affecting local investors, including young people and pensioners, who had borrowed money to invest.

Financial authorities, including the Bank of Korea governor, have convened to discuss methods to ease the pain but face criticism for not doing enough. Current regulations, targeting individual investments in leveraged funds, fall short of addressing the root issues like those tackled by Hong Kong.

Public protest has intensified, with investors placing condolence flowers outside the National Assembly. As political pressure mounts, calls for more stringent regulations grow, highlighting failures in existing measures and pushing for broader, more effective interventions.