US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:38 IST
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.
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