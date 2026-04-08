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US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:38 IST
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.

US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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