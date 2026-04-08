Pakistan, which brokered ceasefire between US and Iran, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon, reports AP.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:59 IST
Pakistan, which brokered ceasefire between US and Iran, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon, reports AP.
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