Crude oil prices tank 6 per cent to hit lower circuit in futures trade following ceasefire announced by US and Iran.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:10 IST
Crude oil prices tank 6 per cent to hit lower circuit in futures trade following ceasefire announced by US and Iran.
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Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran said they agreed on a 2-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.