Pogacar's Sweet Revenge: Slovenia's Cycling Sensation Dominates Tour de France Stage

Slovenian cycling star Tadej Pogacar turned the tables on rival Jonas Vingegaard with a powerful performance on Tuesday, clinching victory in the 10th stage of the Tour de France. His success at Le Lioran was especially sweet, reflecting a reversal of fortunes from two years ago at the same venue.

In 2024, Pogacar was narrowly outpaced by Vingegaard in a climactic showdown. However, this time the Slovenian executed a decisive solo attack, pulling ahead with 16 kilometers remaining. He finished roughly 30 seconds ahead of his nearest challengers, while Vingegaard settled for seventh place, 44 seconds behind.

This stage win constituted Pogacar's third triumph in the current Tour and the 24th of his career. UAE Team Emirates-XRG expressed their strategy early, taking command of the race to set up Pogacar for his solo success. The team's sports director, Andrej Hauptman, emphasized that beating Vingegaard uplifted morale, showcasing Pogacar's tenacity on familiar terrain.