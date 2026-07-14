Cuba's Energy Crisis Intensifies Amid U.S. Oil Blockade

Cuba's national power grid experienced another collapse on Tuesday, marking the third significant blackout in just nine days. The energy ministry reported a 'total disconnection of the electrical system' via social media. This ongoing struggle comes as a result of a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has further weakened the island's aging energy infrastructure.

Following Washington's ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, President Donald Trump enforced the blockade, severing Cuba's primary fuel supply. The geopolitical tension also deterred Mexico from continuing its oil shipments to the island. As a result, Havana's streets fell silent without traffic lights, save for the droning hum of auxiliary generators.

On the ground, many Cubans, like Julia Valdes, are grappling with the blackouts' impact on daily life. 'My mother is bedridden with dementia, and because of these blackouts, I've had to discard spoiled meat and fish,' shared Valdes, voicing the community's growing frustrations and mounting protests against both the government and the U.S. blockade.