Ludvig Aberg's Travel Troubles: A Rough Start to the British Open

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg experienced travel woes ahead of the British Open in Southport, revealing his luggage was lost for three days following the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Upon retrieving his bags, Aberg discovered further issues; his driver was broken and his launch monitor cracked.

These troubles coincided with his missed cut at the Scottish Open. Aberg will compete alongside Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark at Royal Birkdale, after placing 23rd last year.