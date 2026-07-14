Ludvig Aberg's Travel Troubles: A Rough Start to the British Open

Ludvig Aberg, a Swedish golfer, faced significant travel challenges on his way to the British Open. After losing his luggage for three days, Aberg found his equipment damaged, with a broken driver and cracked launch monitor. His difficulties possibly contributed to missing the cut at the Scottish Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:47 IST
Ludvig Aberg's Travel Troubles: A Rough Start to the British Open
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg experienced travel woes ahead of the British Open in Southport, revealing his luggage was lost for three days following the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Upon retrieving his bags, Aberg discovered further issues; his driver was broken and his launch monitor cracked.

These troubles coincided with his missed cut at the Scottish Open. Aberg will compete alongside Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark at Royal Birkdale, after placing 23rd last year.

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