Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Missiles Strike Emirati Tankers

An Indian crew member was killed, and eight others were injured when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE Ministry of Defence reported. The tankers, Mombasa B and Al Bahyah, were heavily damaged in the attack, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's shipping arm, ADNOC L&S, confirmed the attacks while the UAE defense ministry described them as blatant acts of aggression. The wounded included six Indian and two Ukrainian nationals, with fires on both tankers eventually controlled. The UAE vowed to respond appropriately to the hostilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, alleging the tankers used an illegal route. The attacks come amid increasing regional tensions, further destabilizing Gulf operations and affecting global oil flow, with implications for energy markets worldwide.