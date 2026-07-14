Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Missiles Strike Emirati Tankers
An Indian crew member died, and eight others were wounded when Iranian missiles hit Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. This attack is the latest in escalating tensions in the region. Fires on the tankers were controlled, but significant damage was inflicted. UAE and Iranian forces exchanged accusations over the incident.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Indian crew member was killed, and eight others were injured when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE Ministry of Defence reported. The tankers, Mombasa B and Al Bahyah, were heavily damaged in the attack, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's shipping arm, ADNOC L&S, confirmed the attacks while the UAE defense ministry described them as blatant acts of aggression. The wounded included six Indian and two Ukrainian nationals, with fires on both tankers eventually controlled. The UAE vowed to respond appropriately to the hostilities.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, alleging the tankers used an illegal route. The attacks come amid increasing regional tensions, further destabilizing Gulf operations and affecting global oil flow, with implications for energy markets worldwide.
ALSO READ
-
Trump's Economic Shift in Gulf Conflict Over Strait of Hormuz
-
Trump and Iraqi PM Forge New Economic Partnership
-
Trump’s Strategic Shift: Investment Deals Over Strait Fees
-
Trump's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees Sparks Debate
-
Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions: Global Energy Concerns Rise