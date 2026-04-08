Headline inflation remains contained and below central bank's target of 4 per cent: RBI Guv.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST
Headline inflation remains contained and below central bank's target of 4 per cent: RBI Guv.
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