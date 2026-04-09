Global Imbalances Resurface: A Challenge for Economic Stability

Global economic imbalances, once considered a challenge of the past, have re-emerged in today's economy. In an era dominated by self-interest and protectionism, achieving a coordinated international effort to address these imbalances seems increasingly unattainable.

The U.S. current account deficit, alongside growing surpluses in China and oil-producing nations, has widened since the COVID-19 pandemic. As highlighted in a recent blog by International Monetary Fund economists, widening imbalances could threaten global economic stability by triggering abrupt capital flow reversals.

Despite historical efforts to manage these imbalances, geopolitical tensions and strategic economic policies among major powers make it uncertain whether a solution can be achieved. The past provides valuable lessons, but the pathway forward remains fraught with complexity and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)