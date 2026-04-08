I have always had and will continue to have highest of respect for people of Gujarat: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:53 IST
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I have always had and will continue to have highest of respect for people of Gujarat: Kharge.
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