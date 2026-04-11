Empowering the Tharu Community with Land Rights and Self-Reliance

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the withdrawal of legal cases against the Tharu community, widely recognized for their historical bravery and fighting for rights. Speaking at Chandan Chowki, Adityanath underscored his government's commitment to fostering self-reliance and respect for the Tharu, previously wronged by past administrations.

The Chief Minister distributed land ownership records to thousands of Tharu families, highlighting a journey from historical oppression to self-respect. Adityanath inaugurated over 314 development projects worth Rs 817 crore, ensuring that past narratives of neglect and exploitation transition into a future of empowerment and self-reliance.

Adityanath's government emphasizes future prosperity and opportunities for the Tharu community, establishing initiatives like the Tharu Handicraft Company. These efforts aim to introduce Tharu products to a global audience, enhancing employment prospects and economic gains. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of unity and development across all UP districts, including contributions to national markets and recognition.