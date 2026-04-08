India hopes that Iran-US ceasefire will lead to lasting peace in West Asia: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
India hopes that Iran-US ceasefire will lead to lasting peace in West Asia: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- West Asia
- Iran
- US
- ceasefire
- MEA
- peace
- geopolitics
- stability
- regional cooperation
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