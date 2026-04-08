De-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy essential to bring an early end to ongoing conflict in West Asia: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
De-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy essential to bring an early end to ongoing conflict in West Asia: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- diplomacy
- conflict
- diplomatic efforts
- West Asia
- MEA
- resolution
- dialogue
- peace
- stability
- crisis
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