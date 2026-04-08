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Wheels of development turning backward in Bengal; TMC govt altered state's identity, demography: BJP chief Nabin at Alipurduar rally.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:49 IST
Wheels of development turning backward in Bengal; TMC govt altered state's identity, demography: BJP chief Nabin at Alipurduar rally.
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Wheels of development turning backward in Bengal; TMC govt altered state's identity, demography: BJP chief Nabin at Alipurduar rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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