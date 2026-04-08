Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iranian state media reports, according to AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:18 IST
Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iranian state media reports, according to AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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