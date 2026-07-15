Congo's Quest for Justice: A New Advisory Council Leads the Charge

The Democratic Republic of Congo has established a new advisory council to enhance its pursuit of accountability for atrocities in its troubled east. This initiative involves distinguished war crimes lawyers from the U.S. and Europe, highlighting Congo's drive for international justice amid long-term conflict and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:16 IST
Congo's Quest for Justice: A New Advisory Council Leads the Charge
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched a new advisory council to strengthen its efforts in pursuing justice for atrocities committed in its conflict-plagued eastern region. The council comprises eminent war crimes lawyers from the United States and Europe, aiming to bolster Congo's campaign for international accountability.

This move aligns with ongoing efforts by the Congolese government to bring attention to what President Felix Tshisekedi terms a 'silent genocide.' The persistent conflict traces back to fallout from the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which has been a catalyst for decades of violence in the region.

The newly-formed Council for the Examination of Atrocities in the DRC will support local institutions in recognizing crimes and advocating for victim reparations. Co-chaired by human rights activist Julienne Lusenge and former ICC judge Howard Morrison, the council is set to play a pivotal role in Congo's justice pursuit.

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