Polling commences in all 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling commences in all 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Assembly
- constituencies
- polling
- voters
- election
- democracy
- political
- governance
- state
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