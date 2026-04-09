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Australia's Fuel Strategy Amidst Global Supply Challenges

Australia has decided to support two companies in purchasing fuel at elevated prices due to supply disruptions, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizing the prolonged impact. Agreements were made with Ampol and Viva Energy for fuel purchases above normal rates, focusing on regions facing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:39 IST
Australia's Fuel Strategy Amidst Global Supply Challenges
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Australia is taking decisive action to stabilize its fuel supply amidst ongoing global disruptions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the government will underwrite deals with Ampol and Viva Energy to secure fuel at inflated spot market prices, aiming to alleviate shortages in regional areas.

Albanese stressed that the ceasefire in the Middle East may not swiftly resolve global supply constraints, which necessitates these measures. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Singapore to reinforce energy supply chains and maintain the flow of fuel between the two nations, reflecting the strong bilateral relationship.

This strategic move highlights Australia's efforts to navigate through energy challenges, ensuring that rural and farming communities are prioritized during these trying times. Such actions align with Australia's broader commitments with Singapore to enhance supply chain resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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