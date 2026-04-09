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High-Stakes Byelection Underway in Dharmanagar Amidst Tight Security

Voting commenced for the byelection in Dharmanagar Assembly constituency with heightened security measures in place. A total of six candidates are in the fray, with 46,142 voters, including a larger female electorate. The contest sees three major parties - BJP, Left Front, and Congress - vying independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:11 IST
High-Stakes Byelection Underway in Dharmanagar Amidst Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the byelection in Dharmanagar Assembly constituency kicked off at 7 am on Thursday under strict security protocols, as reported by local officials. The voter turnout includes 46,142 individuals, with women voters slightly outnumbering their male counterparts.

The electoral process is closely monitored, with webcasting and electronic voting machines equipped with VVPATs deployed at all 55 polling booths to ensure transparency. According to returning officer Debjani Choudhury, significant security measures are in place to guarantee a peaceful election. Additional preparations were made to accommodate voters amidst potential cyclone threats, including setting up shelters at polling stations.

The byelection arises from the passing of BJP Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen last December, leading to a multi-cornered contest featuring the BJP, the Left Front, and Congress all running independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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