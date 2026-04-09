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High-Stakes Showdown: Assam's Pivotal Assembly Elections Kick Off

Elections have begun for Assam's 126 assembly seats, with 722 candidates vying for power. The ruling BJP seeks a third term, facing stiff competition from the Congress and other regional parties. With over 2.5 crore eligible voters, results will be announced on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:07 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Assam's Pivotal Assembly Elections Kick Off
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The Assam assembly elections officially commenced on Thursday, covering all 126 constituencies and featuring a total of 722 candidates. At stake is the prospect of governance for another term by the ruling BJP or a potential comeback by the Congress, unseated in the 2016 elections.

The polls operate in a single phase from 7 am to 5 pm, as enthusiastic voters queued outside stations early in the day. The electorate numbers approximately 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 identifying as third gender, spread across 31,490 polling booths statewide.

Prominent figures in the election include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. Not to be overlooked, parties like AIUDF, and independent candidates have entered the fray, as well as an array of smaller parties and alliances. Votes will be tallied on May 4.

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