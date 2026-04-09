Assembly polls: Amid tight security, voting begins across Puducherry, in its enclaves including Karaikal.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Assembly polls: Amid tight security, voting begins across Puducherry, in its enclaves including Karaikal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- Assembly polls
- voting
- Karaikal
- security
- elections
- democracy
- governance
- politics
- leadership
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Byelection Underway in Dharmanagar Amidst Tight Security
High Stakes and Heightened Security: Koridang Bypoll in Focus
High-Stakes Showdown: Assam's Pivotal Assembly Elections Kick Off
Voting for Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland begins amid tight security: Official.
Haiti's Election Turmoil: Security Challenges and Political Unrest