PM says people's huge attendance at Haldia rally despite inclement weather indicator of change in Bengal, a sign of TMC's exit.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
PM says people's huge attendance at Haldia rally despite inclement weather indicator of change in Bengal, a sign of TMC's exit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Haldia
- rally
- attendance
- weather
- Bengal
- TMC
- political change
- Prime Minister
- shift
- West Bengal
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