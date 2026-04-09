Nadigram's result 5 years ago to be repeated in Bhabanipur this time: PM referring to Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Mamata in 2021.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:18 IST
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Nadigram's result 5 years ago to be repeated in Bhabanipur this time: PM referring to Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Mamata in 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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