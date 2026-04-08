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Mamata Banerjee's 2026 Assembly Election Affidavit: Revealing Modest Wealth and Upward Income Trend

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared assets worth Rs 15.37 lakh for the 2026 Assembly elections, indicating a slight decrease from 2021. With no liabilities and a notable increase in her income, she continues her social work and political career while contesting from Bhabanipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee's 2026 Assembly Election Affidavit: Revealing Modest Wealth and Upward Income Trend
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed her affidavit for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, declaring assets worth Rs 15.37 lakh—a slight decline from Rs 16.72 lakh disclosed five years ago. The Trinamool Congress leader reported no liabilities or criminal cases.

Her movable assets include over Rs 12.7 lakh in bank deposits, and a significant increase in jewellery value to Rs 1.45 lakh. Cash in hand stands at Rs 75,700. Notably, she has no investments in shares, bonds, or insurance policies, and owns no vehicles or immovable property.

Remarkably, Banerjee's income has seen an upward trend, reaching Rs 23.21 lakh for 2024-25, up from Rs 10.34 lakh in 2019-20. This income predominantly comes from royalty and interest. She continues her role in politics and social work, contesting from Bhabanipur against Suvendu Adhikari.

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