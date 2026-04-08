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Mamata Banerjee Battles BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes the BJP and Election Commission for voter deletions. She vows to legally challenge the removal of nearly 91 lakh names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision, accusing the BJP of electoral manipulation. Banerjee warned of cultural changes if BJP wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:02 IST
Mamata Banerjee Battles BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticized the BJP and the Election Commission, asserting that nearly 91 lakh voter names were unjustifiably removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Banerjee announced plans to take legal action against these voter deletions, stating that efforts to exclude names won't defeat her party, the TMC. She alleged that the BJP seeks to manipulate electoral outcomes by distorting the electoral rolls and using intimidation tactics.

While addressing rallies in Hooghly district, Banerjee issued warnings about possible cultural implications should the BJP assume power, contending that foods like fish and meat might be banned, and that the BJP plans to divide Bengal under the guise of delimitation.

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