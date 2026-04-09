Replace TMC's reign of fear with BJP's trust, make public servants accountable to people among PM's 6 guarantees for Bengal.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Replace TMC's reign of fear with BJP's trust, make public servants accountable to people among PM's 6 guarantees for Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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