Ceasefire Sparks Bond Market Rally Amid Inflation Fears

The U.S. and Iran have brokered a ceasefire, easing tensions and sparking a rally in global bond markets. However, the respite is not expected to lead to a full recovery due to lingering concerns over energy prices and inflation, which remain elevated amidst geopolitical uncertainty.

Despite the ceasefire, investor bets on imminent interest rate cuts in major economies, including the U.S. and Britain, have been dispelled. Analysts suggest that the easing of war jitters might even increase the likelihood of higher interest rates due to sustained inflationary pressures.

Central banks worldwide are reassessing their monetary policies in light of these developments, with many emphasizing the risk of persistent inflation. As a result, the chance of rate cuts has diminished, as focus shifts to containing inflation and ensuring economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)