Congress not to fight Baramati assembly bypoll, party's state unit asked to withdraw candidate: Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress not to fight Baramati assembly bypoll, party's state unit asked to withdraw candidate: Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala.
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- Congress
- Baramati
- assembly
- bypoll
- political
- Ramesh Chennithala
- state unit
- withdraw
- candidate
- election