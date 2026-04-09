Determined Voter Triumphs Through Bureaucratic Hurdle in Kerala Elections

In a display of determination and persistence, a young mother named Akshaya successfully cast her vote in the Kerala Assembly elections after battling bureaucratic challenges due to an injured finger. The incident occurred in a central district where Akshaya's left index finger was bandaged, initially preventing her from voting.

The presiding officer at the polling booth near Kurkancheri denied Akshaya the right to vote, insisting the ink could only be applied to the left index finger. Despite showing medical certificates for her bandaged finger, Akshaya had to endure a prolonged wait from 1:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

Thanks to the intervention by the Chief Electoral Officer, who issued a written order, Akshaya finally cast her vote. The situation highlights significant procedural challenges faced by voters, drawing criticism from political figures who deemed the presiding officer's stance as unnecessarily stringent.