Left Menu

'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:45 IST
'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.
  • Country:
  • India

'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

 India
2
Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anticipation

Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anti...

 India
3
High Stakes Bypolls: A Test of Political Power in India

High Stakes Bypolls: A Test of Political Power in India

 India
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigation Lapses

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026