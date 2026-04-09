'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- airport
- fire
- Terminal 1
- operations
- safety
- emergency
- spokesperson
- travel
- incident
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