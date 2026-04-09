Swift Action: House to Implement Landmark Aviation Safety Reforms

The U.S. House of Representatives will soon cast votes on a revolutionary aviation safety reform bill designed to address the safety gaps revealed by a tragic incident in January 2025. This collision involved an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, leading to the loss of 67 lives.

In a unified decision on March 26, two House committees endorsed the legislation. The proposal mandates the integration of collision prevention technology on all military aircraft by 2031, with exceptions for fighters, bombers, and drones. The bill also stipulates the need for mitigation technologies in civilian aircraft and helicopters.

The planned reforms signify a critical step forward in enhancing aviation safety and reassuring the public regarding air travel risks.