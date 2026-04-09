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2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:45 IST
2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.
  • Country:
  • India

2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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