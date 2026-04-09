2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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