Trump says Iran doing 'very poor job' of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz and it is 'not the agreement we have', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:17 IST
Trump says Iran doing 'very poor job' of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz and it is 'not the agreement we have', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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