Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Ghaziabad
- rape
- murder
- minor
- Supreme Court
- negligence
- hospitals
- police
- insensitivity
- justice
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