Tragic Death Sparks Outcry Over Negligence: High-Tension Line Claims Advocate’s Life

A tragic incident unfolded when a 37-year-old advocate, Ranjeet Tiwari, was killed after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on him outside his home in Pathwalia area. The victim was conversing with children at the time of the accident, which occurred under Kotwali Nagar police jurisdiction.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed against five engineers from the electricity department, including a junior engineer, sub-divisional officer, and chief engineer. Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, reached the scene promptly, initiating a probe into the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Tiwari's family claimed negligence on the part of the electricity department, stating that requests to relocate hazardous high-tension lines had been ignored for years. Officials assured compensation and pledged a thorough investigation, forming a four-member committee to examine the issue, intensifying scrutiny on infrastructure safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)