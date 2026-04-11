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Celebrating the Legacy of Jyotirao Phule: A Beacon of Equality and Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, highlighting his dedication to equality, justice, and education. Phule, celebrated for advocating women's and marginalized rights, continues to inspire societal progress. His 200th birth anniversary marks a milestone in remembering his empowering contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:23 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Jyotirao Phule: A Beacon of Equality and Education
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, reflecting on a life devoted to equality, justice, and education.

In the Parliament House complex, Modi honored Phule's ideals, emphasizing their enduring impact on society.

Phule's legacy as a champion of women's and marginalized rights remains a powerful guide for progress as his 200th anniversary approaches.

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