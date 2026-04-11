Wherever women have voted in large numbers, BJP has registered massive victory: PM at poll rally in West Bengal's Katwa.
PTI | Katwa | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Wherever women have voted in large numbers, BJP has registered massive victory: PM at poll rally in West Bengal's Katwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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