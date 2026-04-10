Undermining democracy, taking arbitrary decisions has become habit of Modi govt, which Cong has consistently opposed: Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Undermining democracy, taking arbitrary decisions has become habit of Modi govt, which Cong has consistently opposed: Kharge at CWC meet.
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