We feel government's move to amend women reservation law is PM's way to delay caste census: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
We feel government's move to amend women reservation law is PM's way to delay caste census: Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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