BJP-led Centre trying to use women's reservation as 'weapon' to tackle Opposition ahead of population-based delimitation: CM Stalin.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Centre trying to use women's reservation as 'weapon' to tackle Opposition ahead of population-based delimitation: CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Stalin
- women's reservation
- delimitation
- politics
- Oppoition
- Population
- Strategy
- India
- Government
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