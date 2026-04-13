Turmoil in US Politics and Entertainment: Medicaid, Allegations, and K-pop

Significant developments are shaping the current US domestic landscape. The Trump administration's new Medicaid work rules are causing confusion among states eager for detailed guidance, as limited funding raises further concerns.

In political news, US Democrats are celebrating Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's election defeat, a win that signals international alliance shifts. Eric Swalwell, a prominent Democratic figure, has suspended his campaign for California governor amid sexual assault allegations.

On the lighter side, fans of K-pop sensation BTS are making the most of the 'ARIRANG' tour's broadcast in American theaters, keeping the group's global influence alive despite geographical barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)