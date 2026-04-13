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Turmoil in US Politics and Entertainment: Medicaid, Allegations, and K-pop

The US domestic scene is buzzing, with the Trump administration's new Medicaid work laws demanding clarity for implementation. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders rejoice in backing Viktor Orban's defeat, and Eric Swalwell pauses his Governor run amid allegations. Entertainment sees BTS's tour as popular as ever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:28 IST
Turmoil in US Politics and Entertainment: Medicaid, Allegations, and K-pop
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Significant developments are shaping the current US domestic landscape. The Trump administration's new Medicaid work rules are causing confusion among states eager for detailed guidance, as limited funding raises further concerns.

In political news, US Democrats are celebrating Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's election defeat, a win that signals international alliance shifts. Eric Swalwell, a prominent Democratic figure, has suspended his campaign for California governor amid sexual assault allegations.

On the lighter side, fans of K-pop sensation BTS are making the most of the 'ARIRANG' tour's broadcast in American theaters, keeping the group's global influence alive despite geographical barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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