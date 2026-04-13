Trump vs. Pope Leo: A Clash of Ideals in Modern Politics

In a rare direct confrontation, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo as 'terrible' on crime and foreign policy, targeting his stance against the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and immigration policies.

Pope Leo, the first American-born pontiff, responded by reaffirming his commitment to peace and denouncing war. He emphasized the Christian message's focus on peace, stating, 'Too many people are suffering... and someone has to stand up.'

Reactions erupted worldwide, with Catholics and papal scholars comparing the criticisms to historical tensions with past religious leaders. Archbishop Coakley highlighted Leo's role as a spiritual leader focused on gospel truth over politics.