In first cabinet meeting after BJP forms govt in Bengal, Ayushman Bharat health scheme will be implemented: PM at Katwa rally.
PTI | Katwa | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In first cabinet meeting after BJP forms govt in Bengal, Ayushman Bharat health scheme will be implemented: PM at Katwa rally.
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