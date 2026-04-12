Constitutional amendments being planned will affect both Centre, states; all parties, states must be heard in democracy: Kharge to PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitutional amendments being planned will affect both Centre, states; all parties, states must be heard in democracy: Kharge to PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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