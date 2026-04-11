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HYDRAA's Bold Move: Reclaiming 861 Acres of Government Land

The Telangana government's HYDRAA executed a major operation, reclaiming 861 acres of government land with a market value of Rs 15,000 crore in the Sangareddy district. The operation, backed by police, involved demolishing a six-story building, a swimming pool, and a guest house in Ameenpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST
HYDRAA's Bold Move: Reclaiming 861 Acres of Government Land
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In a significant move against illegal land occupation, the Telangana government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 861 acres of government property in Sangareddy district on Saturday. The land, valued at Rs 15,000 crore, was once encroached upon illegally.

The operation took place in Ameenpur, where HYDRAA collaborated with revenue, municipal, and local police authorities to enforce the reclaiming of the land. A strong police presence underscored the importance of the operation.

Among the structures removed were a six-story apartment building, a swimming pool, and a guest house, according to an official release. The move underscores the state's commitment to protecting and reclaiming public lands from encroachment.

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