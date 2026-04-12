Hungary's Pivotal Election: The Battle for Democracy

On Sunday, Hungarians flocked to the polls for what is considered Europe's most significant election this year. The vote decides the fate of populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a prominent figure known for his far-right politics and a key ally of former US President Donald Trump.

Orban, in power for 16 years, faces serious opposition from Peter Magyar, leader of the centre-right Tisza party. Magyar campaigns against government corruption and Hungary's strained relationship with the European Union, promising to restore liberal democratic values.

The election landscape is complicated by Orban's strong media influence and gerrymandered electoral system, coupled with allegations of potential foreign interference. As the world watches, the election outcome could reshape Hungary's political future, drawing contrasting hopes from EU advocates and Trump supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)