For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential women play a greater, active role in this journey: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:47 IST
- Country:
- India
For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential women play a greater, active role in this journey: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- development
- Prime Minister
- women
- empowerment
- participation
- economy
- progress
- nation
- vision
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