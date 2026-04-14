Tributes to the Architect of Equality: Celebrating Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commemorate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. They honor his contribution to the Indian Constitution and his advocacy for equality and justice. Both leaders stress the importance of internalizing Ambedkar's ideals for a just and equitable society.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, underscoring his role as the architect of the Indian Constitution.
The leaders paid tribute to Ambedkar's relentless struggle for equality and justice, emphasizing how his vision remains a beacon for an empowered society. Soren highlighted Ambedkar's foundational contributions to democracy and his advocacy for equal opportunities and justice.
Both officials visited Ambedkar Chowk to garland his statue, reaffirming their commitment to his ideals and encouraging citizens to draw inspiration from his life and legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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