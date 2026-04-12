Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:58 IST
Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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